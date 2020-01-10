Uttar Pradesh woman inflicts 101 cuts on sister-in-law in exorcism to cure ailing father

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre development, a woman has been arrested for inflicting 101 cuts on her sister-in-law in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, the police said on Thursday.

The woman was practicing exorcism to cure her father who had been ailing for some time. The woman, Moni, was helped by her husband Mooli and brother Raju in the act, which happened on Tuesday. The sister-in-law Renu who suffered the cuts, was given 300 stitches on her face and other parts of the body by the doctors.

Renu has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where her condition is said to be serious. Moni, 30, has been sent to jail while Mooli and Raju are absconding. Baradari police station officer inspector Naresh Tyagi said that a complaint had been filed by Renu's brother under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC. "We will record Renu's statements in a day or two once she is stable and in a condition to talk to us. We have sent Moni to jail," the inspector said.