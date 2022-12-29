e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Woman, her four children charred to death in fire in Mau

Uttar Pradesh: Woman, her four children charred to death in fire in Mau

The fire broke out at the house in Kopaganj police station limits on Tuesday night, District Magistrate Arun Kumar said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Woman, her four children charred to death in fire in Mau | ANI
Follow us on

At least five persons, including a woman and four children, were killed after a fire broke out at their home in Shaharpur village here, police said on Wednesday. 

The fire broke out at the house in Kopaganj police station limits on Tuesday night, District Magistrate Arun Kumar said.

Guddi Rajbhar (38), her three sons -- Abhishek (12), Dinesh (10), Anjesh (6) -- and her 14-year-old niece were killed, Kumar said and added, "Prima facie, it appears that the fire started from the cooking stove".

The police have sent the bodies for post mortem.

The district administration has announced a compensation for family members of the deceased. 

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, as many injured in fire at a hotel in Vrindavan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Father, mother & son electrocuted to death trying to save one another in Tapi

Gujarat: Father, mother & son electrocuted to death trying to save one another in Tapi

Rahul Gandhi says he would prefer partner with qualities of mother Sonia and grandma Indira

Rahul Gandhi says he would prefer partner with qualities of mother Sonia and grandma Indira

Uttar Pradesh: Woman, her four children charred to death in fire in Mau

Uttar Pradesh: Woman, her four children charred to death in fire in Mau

Haryana winter session: Congress seeks hike in sugarcane rate, stages a walkout

Haryana winter session: Congress seeks hike in sugarcane rate, stages a walkout

Karnataka: Church vandalised in Mysuru

Karnataka: Church vandalised in Mysuru