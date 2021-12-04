e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 12:39 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: UP Professor kills wife, hammers kids to death over fear of Omicron; says 'corona will kill everyone'

Police investigation has revealed that the professor was allegedly suffering from acute depression and also receiving treatment.
FPJ Web Desk
Crime representative pic |

A senior forensic professor in Kanpur killed his wife, and two minor children allegedly due to fear of the newly emerged COVID-19 variant Omicron. In his diary he also mentioned Omicron that ‘now, the counting of dead bodies will not be needed and corona(virus) will kill everyone reports News18

The professor was of Kanpur’s Kalyanpur area, where he worked at a private medical college in the city. He first strangulated his wife and then killed his son and daughter by smashing their skulls with a hammer and fled the house said police.

Police teams are searching the accused. He switched of his phone off after sending messages to his brother. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Accused also had conversation with his brother on whats app and informed him about the act. In chats he also said he was ‘fed up of counting dead bodies and that no would be spared by Omicron’.

After primary investigation police further said that the accused was allegedly suffering from acute depression and receiving treatment for it.

The Omicron variant which emerged this past week in South Africa, has created panic among the people and society since last week.India reported 8,603 new cases,415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 99,974 in last 24 hours.

