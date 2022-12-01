e-Paper Get App
Uttar Pradesh: Two Muslim girls convert to marry Hindu boys in Bareilly

After converting to Hinduism, Iram Zaidi became Swati and Shahnaz became Suman.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | Pixabay
Bareilly: Two Muslim girls have converted to marry Hindu boys, in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The wedding was solemnised as per Hindu rituals by Pandit K K Shankhadhar at the Agast Muni Ashram located in Madinath.

Iram Zaidi married Adesh Kumar while Shahnaz married Ajay. Both these girls said that they have great faith in Hinduism.

"Women do not get respect in Muslim society. Whenever Muslim men want, they pronounce talaq thrice and then perform halala," they said.

The two girls were first 'purified' by the priest, then their names were changed and then the marriage took place. Both took the blessings of the priest after the wedding ceremony.

Hours after the wedding, Suman met the SSP Bareilly and said that she faced a threat to her life from her parents and brother who have kept a grave ready for her.

The police have assured full protection to the girls.

