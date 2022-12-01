Uttar Pradesh: Jamadar uses Paytm to receive tips in Allahabad High Court premises; suspended

Court Jamadar of Allahabad HC, had pasted the Paytm QR Code on his waist | Twitter/ Ashwani Dubey

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday suspended a Court jamadar for receiving money through PayTM from lawyers inside the court premises, after a photograph of the incident went viral on social media.

In the viral photograph, it can be seen that a Court Jamadar of Allahabad HC, had pasted the Paytm QR Code on his waist and a lawyer was scanning the same to pay tip.

The Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Justice Rajesh Bindal has ordered action against the High Court employee.

The Suspension order passed by Registrar General Ashish Garg states:

“Under the order dated 29.11.2022 of Hon’ble the Chief Justice, passed after considering the letter dated 29.11.2022 of Hon’ble Mr. Justice Ajit Singh, wherein strict action against the Court Jamadar, Sri Rajendra Kumar-1, Emp. No. 5098, Bundle Lifter, attached with His Lordship, for using paytm wallet in Court premises has been desired to be taken, Sri Rajendra Kumar-I, Emp. No. 5098, Bundle Lifter, attached as Court Jamadar with His Lordship is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.

During the suspension period he will be attached to Nazarat Section of this Hon’ble Court and not leave the station without prior approval of the undersigned.

He shall be paid subsistence allowance during the suspension period under the provision of Fundamental Rule 53 of Part II to IV of Financial Hand Book Vol. II. Payment, subject to furnishing a certificate to the effect that he is not engaged in any other employment, trade, profession and occupation.”