Uttar Pradesh to create 50 lakh jobs ahead of 2022 elections

Lucknow: Not only the film city, but it also seems the Yogi Adityanath government is working on another front which can directly impact the industrial states like Maharashtra which employ lakhs of skilled and semi-skilled workers from Uttar Pradesh.

Post-Diwali, the State has planned to launch a campaign ‘Mission Rozgaar’ aimed at employing 50 lakh youth in government departments, private jobs, and by aiding self-employment.

The campaign is expected to run till March next year, according to a communique of the government.

This drive will not only curb migration of workers but also has the potential to benefit the ruling BJP in the Assembly elections slated to be held early 2022.

“Under the mission, we will create employment and self-employment opportunities in various departments, organizations, corporations, councils, boards and various local bodies," UP chief secretary RK Tiwari said.

Tiwari will be heading a high-level committee to monitor the campaign monthly. The district

magistrate will monitor the scheme at the district level.

“We would set-up employment help desks in every government department. Besides, an app and a web portal are being developed that will update data related to jobs and vacancies every fortnightly,” officials say.

The Yogi government claims to have provided about 3 lakh jobs in government departments over the past three and a half years tenure.