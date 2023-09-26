Uttar Pradesh: Termites Damage Woman's ₹18 Lakh Cash Kept In Bank Of Baroda Locker For Daughter's Wedding

Representational photo | Pixabay

In a shocking incident, a woman who kept Rs 18 lakh cash in a Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, found that her money was damaged by termites, Aaj Tak reported on Tuesday. The incident happened at Bank of Baroda.

Alka Pathak had kept the cash along with jewellery in the locker at the Ramganga Vihar branch of Bank of Baroda. She reportedly saved the money for her daughter's wedding.

Bank authorities launch investigation

The bank called her for agreement renewal and KYC verification when she noticed her money was damaged, according to the report. She informed the matter to the branch manager, prompting the bank authorities to launch an investigation.

Pathak reportedly said that she was not aware that such a thing could happen or else should would not have kept her money in the bank locker.

Similar termite incident reported in Udaipur

A similar incident happened in February when Rs 2.15 lakh kept in a locker at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Udaipur was destroyed by termites. Sunita Mehta, the owner of the money, stored Rs 2 lakh in a fabric bag and the remaining cash outside the bag.

After opening the bag, Mehta noticed her money was destroyed by the insects. Rs 15,000 that she kept separately were tampered. She informed the bank manager, who exchanged Rs 15,000. According to Senior Manager Praveen Kumar Yadav, higher authorities of the bank were informed and the customer was called back to the bank to address the issue.

