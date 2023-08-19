Uttar Pradesh: Tension Among Two Communities Over Instagram Posts By Teenagers

Tension Among Two Communities Over Instagram Posts By Teenagers | Representative Image

Lucknow: A verbal duel between two teenagers on Instagram has sparked tension in Sheeshgarh town of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred late on Friday night when a boy from a particular community wrote obscene things about the religion of another, causing a rift between the two communities. According to the Bareilly police, the 14-year-old son of a mobile dealer made an objectionable comment about his friend's religion during a discussion on Instagram. Members of that particular community took screenshots of the post and made it viral on Friday night.

Communal tensions flared up in the town

The viral post created tension throughout the town, leading to a large number of people gathering at the local police station. The crowd also reached the home of the teenager who had made the comments and pelted stones. The irate mob also scuffled with the Circle Officer of the area, who attempted to pacify them.

Police detain both teenagers

The police detained both teenagers in the early hours of Saturday, after which the mob dispersed. Inspector General (IG) of Bareilly, Rakesh Singh, also arrived at the scene to control the situation. Singh stated that two teenagers from both communities were arrested as they had engaged in posting objectionable comments about each other's religion. He assured that the situation is now under control, and security has been enhanced in the area.