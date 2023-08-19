 Uttar Pradesh: Tension Among Two Communities Over Instagram Posts By Teenagers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Tension Among Two Communities Over Instagram Posts By Teenagers

Uttar Pradesh: Tension Among Two Communities Over Instagram Posts By Teenagers

The viral post created tension throughout the town, leading to a large number of people gathering at the local police station.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Tension Among Two Communities Over Instagram Posts By Teenagers | Representative Image

Lucknow: A verbal duel between two teenagers on Instagram has sparked tension in Sheeshgarh town of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred late on Friday night when a boy from a particular community wrote obscene things about the religion of another, causing a rift between the two communities. According to the Bareilly police, the 14-year-old son of a mobile dealer made an objectionable comment about his friend's religion during a discussion on Instagram. Members of that particular community took screenshots of the post and made it viral on Friday night.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Panvel Police Holds Peace Committee Meeting To Avoid Social Media Unrest Over Communal...
article-image

Communal tensions flared up in the town

The viral post created tension throughout the town, leading to a large number of people gathering at the local police station. The crowd also reached the home of the teenager who had made the comments and pelted stones. The irate mob also scuffled with the Circle Officer of the area, who attempted to pacify them.

Police detain both teenagers

The police detained both teenagers in the early hours of Saturday, after which the mob dispersed. Inspector General (IG) of Bareilly, Rakesh Singh, also arrived at the scene to control the situation. Singh stated that two teenagers from both communities were arrested as they had engaged in posting objectionable comments about each other's religion. He assured that the situation is now under control, and security has been enhanced in the area.

Read Also
Malayalam Star Tovino Thomas Files Defamation Suit Against Instagram User For Inappropriate Comments
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Industry Chamber Head Vinod Gheravada Held For Objectionable FB Post On RSS

Mumbai News: Industry Chamber Head Vinod Gheravada Held For Objectionable FB Post On RSS

New Delhi: Centre Imposes 40% Duty On Onion Export

New Delhi: Centre Imposes 40% Duty On Onion Export

Uttar Pradesh: Tension Among Two Communities Over Instagram Posts By Teenagers

Uttar Pradesh: Tension Among Two Communities Over Instagram Posts By Teenagers

Watch: ‘I Can Also Ask How Were Your Jail Days’, Smriti Irani’s Rejoinder To Sudhir...

Watch: ‘I Can Also Ask How Were Your Jail Days’, Smriti Irani’s Rejoinder To Sudhir...

Ladakh: 9 Soldiers Feared Dead, Several Injured After Indian Army Vehicle Crashes Into A Gorge Near...

Ladakh: 9 Soldiers Feared Dead, Several Injured After Indian Army Vehicle Crashes Into A Gorge Near...