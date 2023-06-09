Navi Mumbai: Panvel Police Holds Peace Committee Meeting To Avoid Social Media Unrest Over Communal Posts

In order to avoid law and order problems as Hindutva organisations' aggressive offensive posts are viral on social media, Vijay Kadbane, senior police inspector from Panvel City police station held a peace committee meeting on Thursday. Kadbane instructed all peace committee members to be alert.
Earlier, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe instructed all the police stations to be alert following unrest in a couple of parts in Maharashtra.
Peace Committee meeting on CP's instruction
Following instruction from the police commissioner, the peace committee meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of senior PI Kadbane.
Kadbane instructed the attendees to be alert and if any inappropriate behaviour is noticed, they should immediately report to the police station. Members of Peace Committee Jayant Pagde, Mahesh Salunkhe, Mukeed Kazi, Jawad Kazi, Imtiaz Baig, Naved Patel, Moses Korlekar, Emuddin Deshmukh, Prasad Mhatre along with Secret Department Officer Sanjay Dharerao were present on this occasion.
