Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Azam Khan Sentenced To 2 Years Jail Term For Hate Speech

Lucknow: In yet another blow to Samajwadi Party, its firebrand leader and former minister Azam Khan has been sentenced to two years imprisonment in a case of hate speech. The MP-MLA court of Rampur on Saturday convicted SP leader Azam Khan in a hate speech case registered against him during the campaign for the 2019 parliament elections.

On Saturday while delivering its judgement in the case number 130/19 lodged in Shahzadnagar police station under section 505, 1B, 171 G of Indian Penal code & 125 of Public Representative Act (PRA) the MP-MLA court judge sentenced Azam to two years imprisonment and fined ₹2,500 as penalty. This case against Azam Khan was lodged by district administration for making derogatory remarks about UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Anjaneya Kumar Singh.

Azam Khan convicted for hate speech in 2019

Last year, too, Azam Khan was convicted in another case of hate speech in 2019 and was sentenced to three years in jail. This decision had come on October 17, 2022 which led to his disqualification from the UP assembly. However later on a session court of Rampur overturned the conviction and acquitted Azam Khan in that case. Meanwhile, after Khan’s disqualification from UP assembly bypoll was held for the Rampur Sadar seat which was won by Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Akash Saxena.

