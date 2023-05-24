UP Court acquits Samajwadi leader Azam Khan acquitted in hate speech case

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan | PTI

National General Secretary of Samajwadi Party, Azam Khan has been acquitted by court on Wednesday in the hate speech case. Azam Khan had to lose his membership from the UP legislative assembly after being convicted for three years jail term in this case by a lower court of Rampur district. Azam was out on bail in this case till date.

Khan was accused of giving hate speech during 2019 election campaign

On Wednesday the session court of Rampur rejected the order of the lower court and acquitted Azam Khan. Khan was sentenced to three year jail on October 27 last year. After this verdict, he was declared disqualified from the UP state assembly and even his voting right was suspended. He was accused of giving hate speech during the campaign of the 2019 parliament elections at Rampur.

By-elections were held after his disqualification

Soon after the disqualification of Azam Khan from the state assembly, the seat of Rampur was declared vacant and by-elections were held. The by-election for Rampur assembly seat was won by Akash Saxena of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Not only this legislature membership of Azam’s son Abdullah too was gone after the latter got convicted in a case. Abdulla was legislator from Suar assembly seat of Rampur district where by-elections were held in the first week of this month and BJP’s associated Apna Dal candidate had won.