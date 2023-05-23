 On camera: UP cops thrash bus conductor, driver after asked to pay for tickets in Etah
The Etah police have launched a probe in the matter after the video went viral.

Tuesday, May 23, 2023
In an incident that has once again highlighted the high handedness of cops, a bus driver and conductor were mercilessly thrashed by men in uniform in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district. 

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, cops can be seen beating the conductor and when the driver came to rescue his associate the angry cops thrashed him too.

Watch the video here:

As per news report, cops allegedly did not want to pay for the tickets, said the bus conductor. 

As it stands, the Etah police have launched a probe in the matter after the video went viral. 

