Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Girl Thrown Into Hot Sugarcane Juice For Resisting Molestation Bid In Baghpat, Three Arrested

Baghpat, January 1: An 18-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly thrown by three men into boiling sugarcane juice at a jaggery unit in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat after she resisted their molestation attempt. While the horrifying incident took place on December 28, it came to light on December 30 when the girl's parents released a video narrating her ordeal.

The girl hails from Muzaffarnagar and works at a cane crusher in Dhanaura village of Baghpat. On December 28, the owner of the cane crusher, his aide and a worker attempted to molest her. When she resisted, the trio allegedly threw her into boiling sugarcane juice, according to a report.

Girl suffers 50% burns

The girl sustained burn injuries on her hands, face and stomach. "The girl suffered severe burns and was initially rushed to a nearby community health centre, from where she was referred to a higher medical facility," a senior police officer was quoted as saying in the report. She is now receiving the treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi.

All three accused arrested

The police arrested all three accused and sent them in jail. The girl's brother also lodged a complaint alleging that the accused hurled caste slurs and attempted to kill her. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult), 307 (attempt to murder) and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. Further investigation was underway.