UP Shocker: Wife Stabs Husband In His Eyes With Scissor For Asking Tea In Baghpat

Wife Stabs Husband In His Eyes With Scissor On Asking For Tea In Baghpat

Baghpat: Tea is high in demand during the winter season and everyone loves to have a warm cup of tea during the cold days. However, an incident that came to light from Uttar Pradesh will shock the tea lovers. A man had to pay a huge price for asking his wife for a cup of tea in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. In the shocking incident, a man was stabbed in the eyes with a pair of scissors by his wife on demanding tea in the morning. The incident unfolded on Wednesday (December 27).

The victim has been identified as Ankit who stays at House No. 6 on Badoli Road in Baghpat. As per reports, Ankit asked his wife for tea, over which she got furious and stabbed him in his eyes with a pair of scissors. The police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and took the injured man to a private hospital in Meerut.

इस सम्बन्ध में थाना प्रभारी बड़ौत को जांच कर आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) December 28, 2023

Ankit got married to the woman 3 years ago

As per reports, Ankit got married to the woman who is a resident of Soop village, which falls under the Ramala Police Station, around three years ago. Initially, their marriage was running smoothly; however, things started getting worse, and frequent fights erupted between the couple for the past one and a half years.

The woman stabbed Ankit in the eyes, after which Ankit fell to the ground and started bleeding heavily. On hearing the commotion, his sister-in-law arrived at the spot and called the police. Ankit's wife fled the scene after seriously injuring him.

The accused had lodged a case against Ankit

There are reports that the wife of the victim had lodged a complaint at the local police station against Ankit for assaulting her. She also filed a complaint against his brother and sister-in-law. The police have registered a case against the wife of Ankit and initiated a probe in connection with the matter.