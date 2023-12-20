Ghaziabad Horror: Vegetable Vendor Stabs Wife 15 Times With Sword Over 10-Minute Delay In Making Tea In Modinagar

Vegetable Vendor Stabs Wife 15 Times With Sword Over 10-Minute Delay In Making Tea In Modinagar | Twitter

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a husband killed his wife by stabbing her 15 times with a sword over a minor issue in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The husband killed his wife over delay in making tea. The man who is a vegetable seller attacked his wife with a sword and killed her after an argument escalated as the tea was taking too long to make.

Dharamveer killed his wife Sundari (50) with a sword

There are reports that a man named Dharamveer killed his wife Sundari (50) with a sword in their village of Faljagadh in the Modinagar area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. When their son Soldier heard Sundari screaming and arrived at the scene, Dharamveer attacked him too.

It was taking too long to make tea

Dharameer killed his wife after an argument erupted with his wife as it was taking too long to make tea. However, the son said that his father wanted to kill his mother for a long time and the reason for the murder is not tea.

Dharamveer used to sell vegetables

Dharamveer, who had moved from the Kalanjari village in the Muzaffarnagar district to Faljagadh in Bhojpur 20 years ago, used to sell vegetables. He lived with his wife Sundari and six children. On Tuesday morning, Sundari was sitting near the stove on the roof to make tea.

An argument erupted between them when the tea was delayed

Dharamveer came there and asked for tea. An argument erupted between them when the tea was delayed. Angry, Dharamveer grabbed a nearby sword and brutally attacked Sundari, resulting in her death.

Dharamveer fled the spot after killing his wife

On hearing the commotion, their children and also the villagers started to gather after which Dharamveer fled the spot after killing his wife. There are also reports that there was an altercation between Dharamveer and Sundari for Rs 15,000.

Sundari had taken a loan of Rs 50,000

Sundari had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 from an institution for some repair works of their house. Sundari spent Rs 35,000 from it and Rs 15,000 were still remaining with her. Dharamveer asked Sundari to give him the remaining amount which she denied and the incident occurred.

Police initiate probe

The Police reached the spot on receiving the information of the crime. They took the dead body of the victim in custody and have sent it for post-mortem. The police have initiated an investigation in connection with the matter. The Police have also formed a team to nab the accused and the police said that the culprit will be nabbed soon.