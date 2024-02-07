 Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 18-Year-Old College Student Dies Of Heart Attack In Patiyali; Was On Her Way To College For Practical Exams
Priyanshi said that she was experiencing severe chest pain, and soon after, her pulse began to weaken.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 09:20 PM IST
Representative Image

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh who was on her way to college died allegedly of heart attack on Wednesday. The incident happened in Patiyali, Kasganj. The deceased has been identified as Priyanshi, a class 12 student at Shri Bhagwat National Inter College.

On Wednesday morning, Priyanshi left her home to appear for a practical exam. Riding her bicycle, her health took a sudden turn for the worse, causing her to fall from her bicycle. Her fellow female students, who were accompanying her, rushed to her aid. Priyanshi said that she was experiencing severe chest pain, and soon after, her pulse began to weaken.

The students immediately notified Priyanshi's family about her deteriorating health. She was admitted her to Patiyali Community Health Centre. Unfortunately, the she was declared her dead by the doctors. The news of Priyanshi's untimely demise sent shockwaves through her family. Large crowd reportedly gathered to express their condolences.

Upon learning about the incident, the police also arrived at the scene. However, the grieving family declined to undergo a post-mortem examination and chose to take Priyanshi's body to their village Nagla Dalu.

There has been concerning rise in the incidents of young people succumbing to heart attack. Recently, a 25-year-old man in Agra died allegedly due to heart attack while working in a shop. A CCTV footage of the incident was circulated on social media. The footage showed the man suddenly falling unconscious on the ground.

