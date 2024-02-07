Surat News: 2 More Youths Succumb to Heart Attacks, Raising Concerns Over Sudden Premature Deaths | representational pic

Surat: The city grapples with rising fear and medical concern after two more young individuals succumbed to heart attacks on Wednesday, February 7th. This latest tragedy adds to the alarming trend of sudden premature deaths among young people across the state, leaving families shattered and the medical community seeking answers.

The first victim, Yogesh Ahir, a 40-year-old son of a policeman, was exercising in a municipal garden when he collapsed with severe chest pain. Despite immediate medical attention, he couldn't be revived. Initial reports suggest a heart attack, but a post-mortem at the New Civil Hospital will determine the exact cause. Yogesh, involved in the international travel business, leaves behind a grieving family struggling to comprehend the sudden loss.

Adding to the city's grief, 23-year-old Jai Chambhai Savasia, a designer working online, passed away in his sleep early Wednesday morning. Rushed to Unity Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. This young man, with no known health issues, exemplifies the unsettling nature of these recent deaths.

These tragedies come just a day after four other young individuals in Surat lost their lives to sudden fainting episodes. The driver of a tempo, who managed to pull over due to chest pain, sadly passed away before reaching medical help. The fear of the unknown hangs heavy over the city, particularly among young people who witness their peers struck down unexpectedly.

The medical community is deeply concerned by this alarming trend. While the exact causes of these deaths are under investigation, the rising number of young individuals experiencing heart attacks demands immediate attention. Public health officials and medical professionals are urging residents to be vigilant about their health, seeking regular checkups, and maintaining healthy lifestyles.