Uttar Pradesh: Rape victim hangs self on being pressurized to withdraw case

Lucknow: A 22-year-old rape victim committed suicide on Thursday In Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh following pressure from the accused family to reach a compromise and withdraw the case.

The victim, pursuing Graduation, was raped on August 14, 2020, but she did not share the incident with her family members after the accused had warned her to kill. Fed up with continued threats from the accused, she told her family members on January 26. They lodged an FIR against the accused the next day.

After investigating the case, the police had arrested the accused and sent him to jail. Since then the family of the accused were mounting pressure on the victim and her parents to reach a compromise and withdraw the case against their son. They had also threatened her parents with dire consequences if their son faced punishment in the case.

Girl’s parents alleged that since then she was under severe depression. On Thursday morning, she went to the second floor of the house and hanged herself.

The police said that they are waiting for a formal complaint from the family of the deceased girl to slap another case on the accused, who is already in jail.