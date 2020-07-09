Uttar Pradesh Police to take direct custody of Vikas Dubey; gangster to be produced in UP court on Friday

Gangster Vikas Dubey who was caught earlier on Thursday, will be produced in an Uttar Pradesh Court on Friday.
As per a CNN News18 update posted to Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh Police will take direct custody of Dubey. A transit remand time has been given till Friday morning.
Dubey recently made headlines after he managed to flee during a failed encounter, wherein eight police officials were killed and others injured.
Later, officials said that the gangster had been tipped off by members of the police force themselves. Acting on this tip, Dubey and his men waited as the police officials came to arrest them. The cops were met with a hail of bullets, and the criminals managed to flee.
Following his escape, Dubey reportedly used different modes of transport to escape Kanpur. He later resurfaced in Fairdabad and was spotted on CCTV footage. However, he once again managed to give the police the slip.
On Wednesday, Dubey was arrested from the premises of Ujjain's Mahakaal Temple in Madhya Pradesh.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)