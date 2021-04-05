Uttar Pradesh Police seize Mukhtar Ansari's bulletproof ambulance in Punjab

Lucknow: A team of the Uttar Pradesh Police have seized the bulletproof luxury private ambulance of mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

The ambulance was found abandoned at a dhaba on Chandigarh-Nangal Highway, about 15 km away from Ropar jail. A team of Barabanki Police rushed to Ropar to seize the vehicle. The Yogi Adityanath government had ordered a probe on the use of the private ambulance by the gangster for going to Mohali Court on March 31.

“The team is completing paper formalities with the Punjab Police to take the ambulance in its possession and bring it back to Barabanki for investigation. The probe is on and we will lodge a conspiracy case under Section 120-B of the IPC against Mukhtar Ansari for getting the registration on forged documents and running it illegally without renewal of fitness against the Motor Vehicles Act,” said SP Barabanki Yamuna Prasad.

The Barabanki Police will be using statements of Dr Alka Rai against Mukhtar Ansari to register a case against him. Dr Rai had told the police on record that documents of her hospital were misused by Mukhtar Ansari’s men on the pretext of giving the Ambulance to Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital. She stated that her address was faked to register the Ambulance at Barabanki in her name fraudulently.

Many skeletons are likely to tumble down out of the closet once inquiry is completed in the bulletproof ambulance case against Mukhtar Ansari. The Barabanki Police have already arrested Shoaib, a henchman of the mafia don in this connection. A few politicians and bureaucrats, who had helped the gangster to own a private bulletproof ambulance, are also on the radar of the Barabanki Police

Meanwhile, a case under Section 120-B of the IPC has been registered against mafia don Mukhtar Ansari in Barabanki in connection with bulletproof ambulance case.

Besides, the Barabanki Police have also arrested one Rajnath Yadav from Mau who allegedly forged documents for registration of the ambulance.