Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi to inaugurate Indo-Japan Rudraksh Convention Centre in April

Lucknow: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Rs 186 crore Rudraksh Convention Centre, a symbol of India-Japan relations, in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in April.
Delayed by three months due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Varanasi district administration has sent a detailed report on its completion to the PMO and has sought time for its inauguration by the Prime Minister, who had laid its foundation in July 2018.
A report has also been sent to the Japanese government, which had designed and funded the unique project, through the Ministry of External Affairs to strengthen the relations between the two countries.
“The project is completed and we are making preparations for its inauguration by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. We expect that it will be opened by the Prime Minister for the public sometime in April,” said the District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.
The project was envisaged in 2015 during the visit of the then Japanese Premier Abe Shinzo to Varanasi along with Modi, who had termed the project as ‘Pyaar ki Maala’ (Garland of Love). It was during their visit, Modi had declared to develop Varanasi like Kyoto.
Designed by Japanese architects, the project is a mix of Indian and Japanese art, culture and architecture. The roof of the project is shaped like Shiva Linga Argha with Lord Shiva’s favourite panchmukhi rudraksha on the top. The entire building will glow with Japanese LED lights at night.
The two-storey Convention Centre, which has come up at posh Sigra area on 2.87 hectares of land, has a sitting capacity of 1200 persons at a time. It is ideal for holding international conferences, exhibitions, music concerts etc. The gallery is done up with murals depicting Varanasi’s art, culture and music.
On the PMO’s directions, the UP Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari reviewed 53 projects worth Rs 7,000 crore which are going on in the PM's parliamentary constituency on Thursday.
”Once these projects are completed, Varanasi will certainly stand in line to compete with Kyoto, Hong Kong and Shanghai,” said an officer.
