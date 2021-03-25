Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi to inaugurate Indo-Japan Rudraksh Convention Centre in April

Lucknow: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Rs 186 crore Rudraksh Convention Centre, a symbol of India-Japan relations, in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in April.

Delayed by three months due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Varanasi district administration has sent a detailed report on its completion to the PMO and has sought time for its inauguration by the Prime Minister, who had laid its foundation in July 2018.

A report has also been sent to the Japanese government, which had designed and funded the unique project, through the Ministry of External Affairs to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

“The project is completed and we are making preparations for its inauguration by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. We expect that it will be opened by the Prime Minister for the public sometime in April,” said the District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.