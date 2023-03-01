e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Partial skeleton of 6-year-old Dalit girl found in Kanpur; cops to probe if she was raped

Uttar Pradesh: Partial skeleton of 6-year-old Dalit girl found in Kanpur; cops to probe if she was raped

She claimed the girl went missing on Saturday after leaving her house, stating she was headed to her uncle's residence in the same area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Partial skeleton of 6-year-old Dalit girl found in Kanpur; cops to probe if she was raped | PTI

Uttar Pradesh: A partial skeleton of a six-year-old girl from the Scheduled Caste was discovered Tuesday in an isolated field of her village in Kanpur's Sajati police station area, police said.

According to an officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity, it appears that the girl was sexually molested before being killed.

Police have detained three suspects for questioning, including a man called Chandrabhan, his wife Sudha, and his brother Sultan, according to Additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma.

Girl went missing

She claimed the girl went missing on Saturday after leaving her house, stating she was headed to her uncle's residence in the same area.

After a frantic search, the victim's family went to the police the same night and lodged an FIR against four people, including Chandrabhan, his wife Sudha, brother Sultan and father Ram Prakash, for kidnapping the minor, Sharma said.

Forensic experts were also called to gather evidence, she added.

Additional DCP (South) said the skeleton was located around one-and-a-half kilometres from the victim's house.

"We have decided to explore the rape angle during post-mortem examination apart from ascertaining the exact cause of death. We cannot rule out the possibility of the child being raped before being killed. But, it is too early to reach a conclusion," Sharma said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read Also
Bengaluru shocker! Lover stabs girlfriend 16-times in broad daylight for refusing to marry him
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ATF price cut by 4%; cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

ATF price cut by 4%; cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

UK: Rahul Gandhi trims beard after more than 100 days, delivers lecture at the Cambridge University

UK: Rahul Gandhi trims beard after more than 100 days, delivers lecture at the Cambridge University

BRS workers allegedly hurl stones, eggs & tomatoes at Cong leader Revanth Reddy during rally in...

BRS workers allegedly hurl stones, eggs & tomatoes at Cong leader Revanth Reddy during rally in...

Global economic growth will continue to slow in 2023: Moody's

Global economic growth will continue to slow in 2023: Moody's

Highest Z+ security cover for Mukesh Ambani, his family across India & overseas: Supreme Court

Highest Z+ security cover for Mukesh Ambani, his family across India & overseas: Supreme Court