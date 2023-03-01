Bengaluru shocker! Lover stabs girlfriend 16-times in broad daylight for refusing to marry him |

On Tuesday night in Murugeshpalya, east Bengaluru, a 28-year-old young man is accused of stabbing his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend in full view of the general public outside her office. The dead were identified by the police as Leela Pavithra Nalamati, an employee of Omega Healthcare Management Services Private Limited in Murugeshpalya from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

Dinakar Banala, 28, an employee of a different healthcare organisation in Domlur who hails from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, is the accused. While Dinakar lived at Domlur, Leela resided in a PG in JB Nagar. The murder, according to DCP (east) Bheemashankar S Guled, happened outside her office at 7.30 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Dinakar and Leela fell in love five years ago. They decided to enter into wedlock. But the girl’s family was not ready for the wedding because hte groom belonged to a different caste. Leela informed Dinakar that her family would not agree to their marriage and she would abide by her family’s decision. He got angry against her and hence stabbed her multiple times to death,” said Guled to TOI.

Dinakar was upset as the girl refused to marry

Dinakar and Leela, who met while working for a healthcare company, eventually fell in love, according to authorities. After Leela told him she wouldn't marry him, he became upset. He then arrived at her office and stood outside.

He and she got into a fight after she left her workplace. In full view of everyone, he pulled out a knife and stabbed her more than 16 times. Police from Jeevan Bhima Nagar were alerted to the event and arrived quickly. Authorities have detained Dinakar and filed a murder complaint against him.

Further investigation is underway in the case.