Delhi Crime: Myanmar woman abducted and gang-raped by four men in Kalindi Kunj

Representative Image

Yet another horrific case of crime against woman has emerged from Delhi where a woman from Myanmar was kidnapped and allegedly gang-raped by four men in the city's Kalindi Kunj area earlier this month.

The victim claims that she was made unconscious and abducted in an auto on February 22. She was then raped by the four accused in a room and dropped at an unknown place the next day.

The woman then went to the police station to file a complaint. Investigation is underway but no arrests have been made so far in the case.

Victim married with 1.5-year-old daughter

The victim is married and has a 1.5-year-old daughter as well. She lives with her family in Vikaspuri.

According to Delhi Police officials, the woman is a registered refugee. "A case has been registered by the police following her complaint," a police officer said.

Auto driver made victim unconscious

The victim in her complaint said that she was visiting somewhere in Southeast Delhi, along with her husband, for the treatment of their daughter, when the auto driver abducted her and took her to an isolated location.

"We registered a case on February 25 under IPC sections 365, 368, 376d,323, and 506," said a police official.

Earlier, on February 3, a three-year-old was allegedly gang-raped by two persons in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area.

A woman reached Delhi's Fatehpur Beri Police Station along with her daughter aged about three years, stating that her daughter had gone missing.