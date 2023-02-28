e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiDelhi Crime: Myanmar woman abducted and gang-raped by four men in Kalindi Kunj

Delhi Crime: Myanmar woman abducted and gang-raped by four men in Kalindi Kunj

The victim claims that she was made unconscious and abducted in an auto on February 22 before being gang-raped by four men.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Yet another horrific case of crime against woman has emerged from Delhi where a woman from Myanmar was kidnapped and allegedly gang-raped by four men in the city's Kalindi Kunj area earlier this month.

The victim claims that she was made unconscious and abducted in an auto on February 22. She was then raped by the four accused in a room and dropped at an unknown place the next day.

The woman then went to the police station to file a complaint. Investigation is underway but no arrests have been made so far in the case.

Victim married with 1.5-year-old daughter

The victim is married and has a 1.5-year-old daughter as well. She lives with her family in Vikaspuri.

Read Also
Delhi crime: Police special cell arrests ex-BSF employee for siphoning off ₹ 70 lakh through...
article-image

According to Delhi Police officials, the woman is a registered refugee. "A case has been registered by the police following her complaint," a police officer said.

Auto driver made victim unconscious

The victim in her complaint said that she was visiting somewhere in Southeast Delhi, along with her husband, for the treatment of their daughter, when the auto driver abducted her and took her to an isolated location.

"We registered a case on February 25 under IPC sections 365, 368, 376d,323, and 506," said a police official.

Earlier, on February 3, a three-year-old was allegedly gang-raped by two persons in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area.

A woman reached Delhi's Fatehpur Beri Police Station along with her daughter aged about three years, stating that her daughter had gone missing.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: 3-year-old girl killed in car accident, Air Force officer's son arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Crime: Myanmar woman abducted and gang-raped by four men in Kalindi Kunj

Delhi Crime: Myanmar woman abducted and gang-raped by four men in Kalindi Kunj

3 Jamia students recipients of MEDHA fellowship

3 Jamia students recipients of MEDHA fellowship

ED arrests 2, including Delhi school teacher, in cheating case; siphoned off ₹ 2 crore

ED arrests 2, including Delhi school teacher, in cheating case; siphoned off ₹ 2 crore

The Delhi dilemma: What happens to AAP after Manish Sisodia's arrest?

The Delhi dilemma: What happens to AAP after Manish Sisodia's arrest?

Delhi Court remands Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4 in liquor policy scam

Delhi Court remands Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4 in liquor policy scam