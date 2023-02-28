Delhi Crime: 3-year-old girl killed in car accident, Air Force officer's son arrested | Representative Image

Delhi Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for ramming his car into a three-and-a-half-year-old child yesterday, the girl died as a result of her injuries, according to police officials.

20-year-old Samark Malik is the son of an Indian Air Force officer.

The vehicle has been confiscated, according to Delhi Police, and the driver is in arrest.

Police detained the son of the Group Captain following a complaint from the girl's mother.

On February 26 at 5:20 p.m., RML Hospital reported a three-and-a-half-year-old girl had been injured in an accident and had been pronounced deceased.

What did the police say?

"On the complaint of the mother, who is a domestic help in Arjan Vihar, an FIR under 279/304A sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered," Delhi Police said.

"The accused driver, Samark, took the injured girl along with her family to Delhi Cantt. Hospital, and DDU Hospital and then to RML Hospital before the victim was declared brought dead," police added.

The police is investigating the matter.