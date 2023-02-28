Delhi crime: Police special cell arrests ex-BSF employee for siphoning off ₹ 70 lakh through online scam | Representative Image

The Delhi Police's special cell has busted a group of cybercriminals involved in stealing approximately Rs. 70 lakh from Border Security Force (BSF) employees' Permanent Retirement Account Numbers (PRAN). The police have arrested the mastermind behind the scheme, Ghanshyam Yadav, who was a former BSF constable. Yadav used his knowledge of the system and his friend's identity to carry out the fraudulent transactions.

The police recovered several items from Yadav's possession, including a car with a police sticker, six SIM cards, two police uniforms, four mobile phones, a Wi-Fi router, two forged rubber stamps, an Adhaar card, a PAN card, and two debit cards. They also froze the cheated amount in three different bank accounts.

Yadav carried out the fraud through the NPS online system

Yadav had learned about the vulnerability in the NPS online system to get access to six DDO's accounts of BSF and carried out the fraud. He got the login credentials of the DDO of the 122nd Battalion of BSF when he was posted as a constable there in 2019.

He then got unauthorized access to the NPS portal through the stolen credentials and learned about all the features and functions of the portal. He then exploited the vulnerability in the NPS online system to gain access to five more DDO's accounts of BSF.

Yadav used his friend's and her late father-in-law's identities to commit the crime and was living under the assumed identity of Shyam Singh. He had even prepared an Adhaar card on his assumed identity to evade the reach of the police.

NPS section filed a complaint about the fraud

The police received a complaint from the NPS Section, PAD BSF to DCP/IFSO, wherein it was alleged that Rs. 70 lakh had been fraudulently siphoned off from PRAN through 89 fraudulent transactions of 65 employees of BSF through online facility of Partial Withdrawal of accumulated funds by self-declaration/authentication under National Pension Scheme during the Covid period.

Yadav is also wanted in another case where he prepared a forged appointment letter for a BSF constable in return for a significant amount of money.