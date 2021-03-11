Uttar Pradesh: Nine killed, three injured in Scorpio-Truck collision in Agra

Lucknow: Nine people were killed and three were injured when a Scorpio Jeep lost control and rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction on Agra-Delhi Highway early Thursday morning.

Eight occupants of the Scorpio died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Three injured have been admitted at the S.N. Hospital in serious condition. The Police had to use gas cutters to retrieve bodies from the crushed jeep.

The three injured have been identified as Sujeet (20), Chotu Kumar (25) and Suraj Dev (35), all residents of Gaya in Bihar.

The accident occurred when the driver of the Scorpio lost control over wheels and crossed over to the other side of the road after hitting the divider and rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The ADG Agra Zone Rajeev Krishna said that a probe has been ordered to look into reasons for the Scorpio crossing over the divider and hitting the truck coming from the opposite direction.

Family members of the deceased in Bihar have been informed and they are on their way to Agra. The bodies have been sent for the post mortem.