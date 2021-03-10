Uttar Pradesh: Day after filing complaint, 13-year-old gang-rape victim's father dies in road accident in Kanpur

Lucknow: Father of a 13-year-old minor gang-rape victim was crushed under the wheels of a truck a day after his daughter was gang-raped by son of a Sub-Inspector and his friend in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

After the death of the gang-rape victim’s father in suspicious road accident, irate villagers blocked the Kanpur-Sagar highway for five hours. Villagers alleged that the father was killed for lodging FIR against the two accused.

The blockade was lifted only after intervention by senior police officials for a fair probe and arrest of those involved in gang-rape.