Uttar Pradesh: Day after filing complaint, 13-year-old gang-rape victim's father dies in road accident in Kanpur

Lucknow: Father of a 13-year-old minor gang-rape victim was crushed under the wheels of a truck a day after his daughter was gang-raped by son of a Sub-Inspector and his friend in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
After the death of the gang-rape victim’s father in suspicious road accident, irate villagers blocked the Kanpur-Sagar highway for five hours. Villagers alleged that the father was killed for lodging FIR against the two accused.
The blockade was lifted only after intervention by senior police officials for a fair probe and arrest of those involved in gang-rape.
The Kanpur Police have arrested the main accused Deepu Yadav, son of Devendra Yadav, a Sub-Inspector posted in Banda. Other accused, identified as Golu Yadav, are still at large. The victim was abducted and gang-raped by Deepu and Golu on Monday night when she had gone out to collect fodder from the fields.
She returned home on Tuesday morning to narrate how she was kidnapped and gang-raped by Deepu and Golu to her family members.
When the victim and her father were going to lodge an FIR against the accused, Deepu’s elder brother threatened them on way of dire consequences. Due to the involvement of SI’s son, the police lodge a case on Tuesday evening after 24 hours of the crime.
Later, a police team took the victim for her medical examination along with her father late Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, when the police team dropped both at the main road from a police jeep, a speeding truck hit her father killing him on the spot before the eyes of the victim and police men.
The Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brijesh Srivastava said that a probe has been ordered into the death of the victim's father. “We have already arrested the main accused and five teams have been formed to nab the other accused who is absconding,” said Srivastava.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)