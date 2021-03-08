Uttar Pradesh: Rape accused dies in police custody in Kanpur district

Lucknow: A 35-year-old rape accused died in police custody under mysterious circumstances in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Subodh Bajpai (35) had allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman in an inebriated state when she went for toilet in the field. He was on the run after sexually assaulting the woman. Victim’s family members had lodged an FIR against him at the Sachendi Police Station.

On Friday, villagers and the victim's family members caught hold of Subodh on village outskirts. He was badly thrashed with sticks and iron rods. Later, he was handed over to the police who produced him before the court after getting his medical examination done.

The arrested accused was lodged at a temporary jail in Chaubepur where his condition suddenly deteriorated on Sunday night. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Family members of the accused have alleged that he died due to internal injuries inflicted by villagers and victim’s family members. They charged that the deceased was beaten again by the police in the lock up.

The Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brijesh Srivastava said the deceased was handed over to the police with serious injuries by villagers. “His medical examination was done before sending him to jail. We are awaiting his post mortem report to ascertain the reasons for his death to investigate the case further,” said the SP (Rural).