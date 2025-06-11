 Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Pushes Greenhouse & Polyhouse Farming In 44 Districts To Boost Farmer Incomes
UP State BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Farmers adopt greenhouse tech in UP for year-round cultivation and higher income | Representational Image

Lucknow: In a move to double farmers incomes and foster agricultural innovation, the Yogi government is promoting modern crop production techniques across Uttar Pradesh. Farmers in 44 districts including Lucknow, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Sitapur, and Amethi are adopting greenhouse and polyhouse technologies to enable off-season cultivation of vegetables and grains.

Of these, 24 districts already have operational facilities, while construction is underway in the remaining 20. Supported under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme and subsidised through the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission, this initiative aims to ensure year-round availability of fresh produce and boost farm income through protected farming.

Notably, farming under greenhouses and poly houses shields crops from extreme weather conditions. Farmers can now cultivate tomatoes, chillies, bell peppers, cucumbers, beans, and various grains during any season be it winter, summer, or monsoon. This results in higher-quality produce and better market prices.

With the goal of making every farmer in Uttar Pradesh technologically empowered, the Yogi government has completed 37 greenhouses, now ready for cultivation, while construction of another 29 is underway and nearing completion.

Farmers are receiving government grants for building greenhouses and poly houses, along with technical training and expert guidance to boost scientific productivity. This initiative is moving agriculture away from traditional practices toward a more commercial model. It not only modernises farming, but also ensures a steady and sustainable income for farmers. The state government is offering up to 50% subsidy for poly house or greenhouse construction.

