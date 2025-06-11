 Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow Residents Reel Under 3-Day Power Outage In Krishna Lok, Faizullaganj And Shyam Vihar Amid Scorching Heat
Several areas in the state's capital, including Krishna Lok, Faizullaganj, and Shyam Vihar, have endured erratic power outages for the past three days, disrupting daily life and sleep cycles. Residents report that prolonged blackouts which sometimes last all night have left them battling heat, water shortages, and mosquito infestations, with many complaining of stress and health issues.

UP State BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
Lucknow Residents Reeling Under Prolonged Power Cuts Amid Sweltering Heat and Water Shortages | Representational Image

The outages have hit working professionals and families with young children the hardest. Over 5,000 households are affected, with women struggling to manage chores without electricity or water supply. Inverter backups have failed due to frequent voltage fluctuations, compounding frustrations.

Despite timely bill payments, complaints to the electricity department go unanswered, allege locals. "Officials don’t pick up calls, and winter assurances of uninterrupted summer supply have proven hollow," said Faizullaganj resident Mamata Tripathi. Parents report children falling sick from heat and mosquito bites, while elderly residents face heightened discomfort.

