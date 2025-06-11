 Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village

UP State BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Convicts Sentenced to Life for 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Election Dispute in Agra Village | Representative Image

Agra: Court has sentenced six individuals to life imprisonment for the 2005 murder of a man who had refused to vote for a specific candidate in a local panchayat election. The verdict, delivered nearly two decades later, highlights a chilling case of political coercion and violence in rural Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred in Ladam Mankheda village, where 35-year-old Dharmpal and his brother Dharmveer were approached by a group of men, including Jitendra Singh, Bablu Singh, Pawan Singh, Sattu Singh, Girraj Singh, Govind Singh, and Balbir Singh.

When the brothers declined to support the accused's preferred candidate, the group brutally attacked Dharmpal with sticks and subsequently shot him. He was rushed to SN Medical College but was declared dead on arrival.

A case was registered the following day under IPC Sections 147, 148, 149, and 302. The accused were arrested on September 15, 2005. During the investigation, a .315 bore rifle and two live cartridges were recovered from a millet field, with Bablu Singh guiding the police to the hidden weapon.

article-image

All surviving convicts have been fined ₹28,000 each, with 70% of the amount directed to Dharmpal’s family. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three years of imprisonment.

