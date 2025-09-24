Uttar Pradesh News: Sitapur Headmaster Allegedly Assaults BSA With Belt, CCTV Captures Incident

Headmaster allegedly assaults BSA with a belt in Sitapur office; police take him into custody | File Photo

Sitapur: A dramatic scene unfolded at the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) office in Sitapur when a headmaster allegedly assaulted BSA Akhilesh Pratap Singh with a belt. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, lasted only a few seconds but left the office in disarray.

Details of the Attack

According to reports, headmaster Brijendra Kumar Verma had come to the office to explain complaints against him, including a dispute involving a woman teacher.

When his explanation was not accepted, a heated argument broke out. Verma then slammed a file on the table, pulled out his belt, and struck the BSA five times within six seconds.

During the assault, Verma also allegedly snatched and broke the BSA’s mobile phone, tore official files, and scuffled with staff trying to intervene. Police arrived soon after and took the headmaster into custody.

Police Action

The BSA filed a formal complaint, claiming the attack was pre-planned and endangered his life. Police have seized the broken phone, belt, and damaged documents as evidence. An investigation is underway, and officials confirmed that a case will be registered soon.