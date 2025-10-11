Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Issues Strict Directives To Eliminate Stubble Burning By FY 2025-26

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | PTI

Lucknow, October 11: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives to curb stubble burning in Uttar Pradesh, aiming to reduce incidents to zero by FY 2025-26. Detailed guidelines have already been issued under a government order.

Farmers urged to adopt eco-friendly residue management methods

The CM highlighted that stubble burning pollutes the environment and poses serious public health risks, urging farmers to adopt alternative methods for crop residue management. District Magistrates have been tasked with continuous monitoring via satellite, with special vigilance in sensitive districts.

Penalties set for violators under environmental compensation framework

Under the new instructions, environmental compensation will be imposed for burning crop residue: Rs 2,500 for less than two acres, Rs 5,000 for two to five acres, and Rs 15,000 for more than five acres.

A nodal officer will be appointed for every 50–100 farmers to ensure compliance. District, tehsil, block, and regional personnel from Revenue, Police, Agriculture, Rural Development, and Panchayati Raj departments will assist in monitoring and enforcement.

Public representatives urged to join campaign for clean, pollution-free UP

The Chief Minister also called on public representatives to cooperate in this campaign, emphasizing that joint efforts are essential to achieve a clean and pollution-free Uttar Pradesh. Any farmer found burning crop residue will be stopped on the spot and penalized under the environmental compensation framework.