 Uttar Pradesh News: 5 Dead As Car Returning From Wedding Plunges Into Canal In Lakhimpur Kheri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: 5 Dead As Car Returning From Wedding Plunges Into Canal In Lakhimpur Kheri

Uttar Pradesh News: 5 Dead As Car Returning From Wedding Plunges Into Canal In Lakhimpur Kheri

The accident occurred near the Sharda siphon, located before the Girjapuri Barrage in Padhua police station limits. According to the police, the Alto car was returning from a wedding ceremony when the driver apparently fell asleep and lost control, sending the vehicle into the canal.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
5 Dead As Car Returning From Wedding Plunges Into Canal In Lakhimpur Kheri |

Lakhimpur Kheri: A late-night road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri district claimed five lives after a car lost control and fell into a canal. The incident took place shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The car was carrying six people, five of whom died at the spot, while the driver survived with injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

The accident occurred near the Sharda siphon, located before the Girjapuri Barrage in Padhua police station limits. According to the police, the Alto car was returning from a wedding ceremony when the driver apparently fell asleep and lost control, sending the vehicle into the canal.

Station House Officer (SHO) Abhishek Singh said the victims have been identified as Jitendra, son of Vipin Bihari from Ghaghra Barrage area, Ghanshyam, son of Ballu from Ghaghra Barrage, Lalji, son of Mewa Lal from Sishiyan Purwa, Azimullah from Girjapuri, and Surendra, son of Vishusokha from Ramvriksh Purwa under Sujauli police station in Bahraich district. They were returning from Lakhimpur to Bahraich when the accident happened.

Read Also
17 Years Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath & Other Political Leaders Pay...
article-image

Police and rescue teams reached the spot soon after receiving the information and launched a search and rescue operation. The driver, identified as Bablu, son of Rajesh from Girjapuri, was pulled out of the water and sent for immediate medical care. Doctors said his condition is stable.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Chembur Walkathon Draws 300 Participants To Promote Diabetes Awareness
Mumbai News: Chembur Walkathon Draws 300 Participants To Promote Diabetes Awareness
Palghar Crime: Illegal Country Liquor Unit Busted In Virar’s Barafpada Forest; Police Seize Stock Worth ₹1.22 Lakh, Woman Booked
Palghar Crime: Illegal Country Liquor Unit Busted In Virar’s Barafpada Forest; Police Seize Stock Worth ₹1.22 Lakh, Woman Booked
Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Looks 'Sizzling Hot' In Latest Holiday Pictures
Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Looks 'Sizzling Hot' In Latest Holiday Pictures
Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 47: Bigg Boss 19's Gaurav Khanna Leads; Samridhii Shukla & Rupali Ganguly Hold Steady
Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 47: Bigg Boss 19's Gaurav Khanna Leads; Samridhii Shukla & Rupali Ganguly Hold Steady

The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the canal and sent to Lakhimpur for postmortem.

Police are investigating the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Power Tussle: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Assures Meeting As DK Shivakumar Stakes Claim...

Karnataka Power Tussle: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Assures Meeting As DK Shivakumar Stakes Claim...

Ahmedabad To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: Know How India Performed In 2010 Delhi CWG

Ahmedabad To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: Know How India Performed In 2010 Delhi CWG

Punjab News: 4 Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held With 7 Pistols After Encounter

Punjab News: 4 Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held With 7 Pistols After Encounter

'He Grabbed My Arm And...': Woman Alleges Assault By Uber Driver Mid-Journey In Delhi; Here's How...

'He Grabbed My Arm And...': Woman Alleges Assault By Uber Driver Mid-Journey In Delhi; Here's How...

Uttar Pradesh News: Digging Begins On 46-Year-Old Sealed Well In Sambhal -VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh News: Digging Begins On 46-Year-Old Sealed Well In Sambhal -VIDEO