Uttar Pradesh News: 5 Dead As Car Returning From Wedding Plunges Into Canal In Lakhimpur Kheri

5 Dead As Car Returning From Wedding Plunges Into Canal In Lakhimpur Kheri |

Lakhimpur Kheri: A late-night road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri district claimed five lives after a car lost control and fell into a canal. The incident took place shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The car was carrying six people, five of whom died at the spot, while the driver survived with injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

The accident occurred near the Sharda siphon, located before the Girjapuri Barrage in Padhua police station limits. According to the police, the Alto car was returning from a wedding ceremony when the driver apparently fell asleep and lost control, sending the vehicle into the canal.

Station House Officer (SHO) Abhishek Singh said the victims have been identified as Jitendra, son of Vipin Bihari from Ghaghra Barrage area, Ghanshyam, son of Ballu from Ghaghra Barrage, Lalji, son of Mewa Lal from Sishiyan Purwa, Azimullah from Girjapuri, and Surendra, son of Vishusokha from Ramvriksh Purwa under Sujauli police station in Bahraich district. They were returning from Lakhimpur to Bahraich when the accident happened.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot soon after receiving the information and launched a search and rescue operation. The driver, identified as Bablu, son of Rajesh from Girjapuri, was pulled out of the water and sent for immediate medical care. Doctors said his condition is stable.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the canal and sent to Lakhimpur for postmortem.

Police are investigating the incident.