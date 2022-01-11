Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigns ahead of Assembly elections

In a major setback to the Yogi Adityanath government ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned on Tuesday.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:11 PM IST