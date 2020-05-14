UTTAR PRADESH MIGRANT DIED ON TRAIN, NOW TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Lucknow: A UP migrant, who was found dead in the Shramik special train in Lucknow on Saturday, tested positive on Wed­ne­sday. The development has sent shock waves in the administration as the man’s body was allegedly sent for autopsy without waiting for his corona report. “From cops to health staff to mortuary, over 300 people are now under suspicion and would be quarantined,” an official said.

Besides, those who came in contact with him in the train could have also contracted the disease. The man, Heeralal Bind (33), had boarded the Shramik special train from Bhavnagar Gujarat. He was found lying unconscious in the bogie when the train reached Lucknow on Saturday and everyone else got down. Based on his Aadhaar card, the person has been identified as resident of Jamuhar village in Jaunpur.

He was taken to Balram hospital in Lucknow and declared brought dead. The body was was sent for post-mortem and later kept in mortuary till his family could be informed. — Our Correspondent