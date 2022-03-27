Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati blames SP and Muslims for poll debacle, makes major changes in party

Weeks after the biggest poll debacle Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo called upon review meeting and blamed rival Samajwadi Party and Muslim community for the worst performance of her party.

Mayawati dissolved party units at various levels and allowed only the district and state units presidents to continue. She said that very soon the entire organization would be rebuilt. Giving importance to her nephew Akash Anand, BSP Chief has appointed him as national coordinator.

While addressing party leaders at the review meeting in Lucknow on Sunday, Mayawati said that the assembly poll results have been beyond expectation as Muslim votes associated with BSP moved towards SP. Besides the Hindu community which was annoyed with the functioning of the BJP government voted for it, as they did not want the corrupt rule of SP to come back again. She said that BSP suffered a major political loss due to the comeback of BJP rule for which only the Muslim community and SP is to be blamed.

Mayawati said that not SP but only BSP can stop the victory march of BJP in UP. She said that voters from her caste within Dalit communities did not go anywhere and stood firm behind BSP. BSP supremo said that upper caste society and most backwards have fear from the Yadav, Gundas and Mafias who rule the roost during SP regime. To regain power in the coming days BSP needs to mobilize upper caste votes along with most backwards and Dalit as well as Muslims. BSP had done so in 2007 and came to power, said Mayawati.

Expressing concern over the misconception created by BJP in the Dalit community of BJP likely supporting her to become President of the country, Mayawati said that she never had such intentions. This rumour was deliberately spread to weaken BSP and attract Dalit votes.

Meanwhile, Mayawati has been successful to bring back estranged party leader Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali back to party folds on Sunday. Guddu Jamali was the leader of the BSP legislator in the previous UP assembly but had resigned from the party just before the elections. After quitting BSP, Jamali had contested a recently held assembly poll from Azamgarh on the ticket of Owaisi’s AIMIM. With Jamali back to BSP, Mayawati has decided to field him for the by-election of the Azamgarh parliamentary seat. Azamgarh's seat has fallen vacant after its MP Akhilesh Yadav has resigned.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:28 PM IST