Uttar Pradesh man booked for criminal offence a day after he committed suicide

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a man has been booked for a criminal offence, a day after he committed suicide here.

An inquiry has been ordered and two police personnel, including the Station Officer, have been sent to lines in this matter.

According to reports, the deceased Sagar Gupta lived with his family in the Rajendra Nagar area of Jalun's Orai. He committed suicide on Friday after he was thrashed by the family members of his wife Pooja Soni.

The two allegedly had a love marriage.

Sagar's father Rajendra Gupta said he had approached the police after his son was attacked but they did not help him.

Almost 24 hours after Sagar committed suicide, on Saturday, the Kotwali police booked him under section 323, 504, 506, 386, 420 IPC on a complaint filed by Pooja Soni.

In her complaint, Soni stated that she and Sagar worked in the same office and in July he forcibly took her to the registrar office for marriage. Later, he also demanded Rs 2 lakh and threatened to kill her.

Jhansi range Deputy Inspector General Jogendra Kumar said, "The FIR was expunged immediately after it was found that the accused is dead. It seems to be a human error that the case was lodged after his death. We have sent the Station officer and other police personnel to lines and an inquiry has been ordered."

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 12:59 PM IST