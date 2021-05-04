Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for 2018 Bulandshahr violence wins panchayat poll

Talking about the Siyana violence, he said that two people died in the incident but he is not charged for their murder.

"In Siyana violence two people died and I express my condolence to both of their families but I am just accused of instigating the mob and I am not accused of murder," he said.

He further said that if people wished, he will fight the upcoming assembly elections in the state as well.

"In future also I will fight the election and if people wish I may fight the assembly election. One year ago I was with Bajrang Dal but now I am not with any organisation," he added.

Inspector Subodh Singh, who was the in-charge of the local Siyana police station, and a 20-year-old civilian Sumit Singh, were killed in the December 3, 2018 violence, which was allegedly instigated by Raj.

The mob went rampage over allegations of illegal cow slaughter and set Chingrawathi police post and dozens of vehicles on fire.

As many as 44 people were sent to jail, out of which six have got bail eight months after the violence.