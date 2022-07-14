Uttar Pradesh: Labourers accuse Ravi Kishan of not paying wages, BJP MP responds

Ravi Kishan | PTI Photo

BJP MP and known actor Ravi Kishan has been accused of not paying wages by some labourers in Uttar Pradesh. The workers alleged that the BJP leader hasn't paid their wages and they have also submitted a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath complaining about the delay.

In a letter dated July 13, the labourers said that Ravi Kishan had asked the workers for some construction work at his home in Gorakhpur but did not pay them. Due to non-payment of dues, labourers had also threatened to commit suicide if they did not get the money.

However, Ravi Kishan broke the silence through a video on Twitter over the accusations made on him. In the caption, targeting the Samajwadi Party, he wrote, "Opportunity did not improve even after being defeated. SP would have asked the truth first. Ravi Kishan cannot take away the wages of labourers. The man who built the industry for 1 lakh labourers in Bhojpuri industry, why would he do not pay just 2 lakh….”

In the video, Kishan can be seen holding a cheque of Rs 1,30,000 and handling it to one of the workers. The cheque also has a letter attached to it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the complaint of labourers, CM Yogi has given instructions to investigate and take action.

Around 15 to 20 labourers including Manoj Nishad, Sudhir Jaiswal, Sandeep Kumar, Vivek Paswan, Dheeraj, Golu Paswan, Nikhil Paswan worked. Due to delay in payment of money, the laborers made serious allegations against the Gorakhpur MP in Yogi's Janata Darbar.

Ravi Kishan, who is called the superstar of Bhojpuri film industry, is often in discussion due to his statements. He contested from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat in 2019 on a BJP ticket and won.

It is worth mentioning that Kishan had tried his luck in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Jaunpur in UP on a Congress ticket but he was defeated. He got only 42,759 votes. After this he joined BJP in 2017.