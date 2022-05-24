Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur teenager allegedly forcefully converted and married to 30-year-old woman

The city police in Kanpur district on Tuesday filed an FIR after allegations that a teenager was allegedly forcefully converted and married to 30-year-old woman. The incident took place under Kakadeo police station limits on Monday night in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, according to Times Now report.

Police have so far arrested at least four persons, said BBGTS Murthy, DCP, West Kanpur.

A video of the said incident has also gone viral, where a woman, who already has a child, was married to a minor Hindu boy.

Allegedly, a cleric converted the youth in front of the woman and her family at house in Kanpur. Later, the youth was allegedly married off to the woman.

After the video went viral, members of right-wing groups including Bajrang Dal staged a protest outside Kakadeo police station.

A case under anti-conversion law has been filed against the cleric and the woman's family after the victim's mother lodged a complaint. The accused have also been booked for kidnapping and other sections of IPC.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 05:42 PM IST