Uttar Pradesh: Jitin Prasada takes oath as cabinet minister, six others as MoS in Yogi Adityanath cabinet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expanded his cabinet on Sunday evening by inducting 7 new ministers in the state government ahead of the Assembly polls next year.



Jitin Prasada, Chhatrapal Singh, Paltu Ram, Sangeeta Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, Dinesh Khatik, and Dharmvir Singh took oath as ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government this evening, according to ANI.

Prasada took oath as cabinet minister. He joined the BJP from Congress in June this year.

MLA Chhatarpal Gangwar, Palturam, Sangeeta Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, and Dinesh Khatik, Dharamveer Prajapati took oath as a minister of state (MoS).

Earlier, Sanjay Nishad's name, whose party Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) will contest the 2022 UP assembly elections in alliance with the BJP was also making rounds along with the name of former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya to be inducted in the Yogi cabinet.

Earlier, the UP Cabinet had 53 ministers and seven more were inducted as per the constitutional limit, out of which there are 23 Cabinet ministers including the chief minister.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 06:43 PM IST