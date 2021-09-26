e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Single-day rise of 28,326 infections, 260 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 3,36,52,745 cases, death toll to 4,46,918: Govt
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 06:43 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Jitin Prasada takes oath as cabinet minister, six others as MoS in Yogi Adityanath cabinet

FPJ Web Desk
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expanded his cabinet on Sunday evening by inducting 7 new ministers in the state government ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

Jitin Prasada, Chhatrapal Singh, Paltu Ram, Sangeeta Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, Dinesh Khatik, and Dharmvir Singh took oath as ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government this evening, according to ANI.

Prasada took oath as cabinet minister. He joined the BJP from Congress in June this year.

MLA Chhatarpal Gangwar, Palturam, Sangeeta Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, and Dinesh Khatik, Dharamveer Prajapati took oath as a minister of state (MoS).

Advertisement

Earlier, Sanjay Nishad's name, whose party Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) will contest the 2022 UP assembly elections in alliance with the BJP was also making rounds along with the name of former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya to be inducted in the Yogi cabinet.

Earlier, the UP Cabinet had 53 ministers and seven more were inducted as per the constitutional limit, out of which there are 23 Cabinet ministers including the chief minister.

ALSO READ

Uttar Pradesh cabinet set to expand, Jitin Prasad and six other to take oath; here's all you need to...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 06:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal