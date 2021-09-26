Uttar Pradesh cabinet set to expand, Jitin Prasad and six other to take oath; here's all you need to know

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to expand his Cabinet on Sunday evening ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

Jitin Prasada, Chhatrapal Singh, Paltu Ram, Sangita Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, Dinesh Khatik, and Dharmvir Singh to take oath as ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government this evening, according to ANI.



Earlier, Sanjay Nishad's name, whose party Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) will contest the 2022 UP assembly elections in alliance with the BJP was also making rounds along with the name of former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya to be inducted in the Yogi cabinet.

Presently, the UP Cabinet has 53 ministers and seven more can be inducted as per the constitutional limit, out of which there are 23 Cabinet ministers including the chief minister.

