Uttar Pradesh: IT Raids At Multiple Premises Linked To Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan (VIDEO)

Lucknow, September 13: The Income Tax department on Wednesday morning conducted searches at multiple premises linked to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan in Uttar Pradesh, sources said. Teams of IT personnel reached cities including Rampur, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Sitapur to raid multiple premises linked to the Samajwadi Party leader.

Court sentenced Azam Khan to three years in jail

Azam Khan was elected MLA from the Rampur Sadar constituency. The state Assembly Secretariat, earlier in October, announced Khan's disqualification from the House after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case.

The case was registered against Khan in April 2019 for levelling serious allegations against administrative officials posted in Rampur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election meeting.

Azam Khan was booked for making inflammatory speeches

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Khan was booked for making inflammatory speeches while addressing a public meeting in Khatanagaria village of the Milak Kotwali area.

Earlier Allahabad High Court in May 2022 had granted interim bail to Azam Khan in a matter which was related to a wrongful possession of Waqf board property land.

Khan served as minister in both Akhilesh Yadav & Mulayam Singh Yadav govts

Azam Khan began his political career by winning the 1980 assembly election on Janata Party (Secular) ticket from Rampur. He has served as a minister in both Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav governments.

