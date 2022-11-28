e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Humiliated for consuming alcohol, father ends life hours before daughter's marriage

Uttar Pradesh: Humiliated for consuming alcohol, father ends life hours before daughter's marriage

The incident came to light when some of his relatives reached the room and found him hanging.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic
Follow us on

Lucknow: A man ended his life, hours before his daughter's marriage, after he was allegedly humiliated for consuming alcohol.

According to police, Sunil Kumar Dwivedi, 58, was found hanging from the ceiling with a 'gamchha' tied around his neck in his house in the Tikrasani village in Mohanlalganj area, on the outskirts of Lucknow.

The incident came to light when some of his relatives reached the room and found him hanging.

His son Ankur said Sunil was alcoholic and his relatives used to oppose his drinking habit.

"He returned home in a drunken state on Saturday and started abusing his relatives who had reached the house to attend the marriage. His behaviour seemed insulting to some of them. Probably, he was hurt over the incident, he took the extreme step in a room provided to him for dressing down," he said. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Read Also
Ujjain: UMC sanitation worker commits suicide by jumping into well
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Accused Poonam reveals why she and her son chopped husband into 10 pieces

VIDEO: Accused Poonam reveals why she and her son chopped husband into 10 pieces

Assam: Student jumps off building to 'escape ragging', 3 held

Assam: Student jumps off building to 'escape ragging', 3 held

Gold imports fall by 17% in Apr-Oct to $24 billion

Gold imports fall by 17% in Apr-Oct to $24 billion

Uttar Pradesh: Humiliated for consuming alcohol, father ends life hours before daughter's marriage

Uttar Pradesh: Humiliated for consuming alcohol, father ends life hours before daughter's marriage

Kerala Police releases four protesters over Adani Port construction issue; 3000 people booked

Kerala Police releases four protesters over Adani Port construction issue; 3000 people booked