Ujjain: UMC sanitation worker commits suicide by jumping into well

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), who had come to clean the Heera mill, jumped into a 40-foot deep well here on Thursday morning. He died due to drowning. It is suspected that the employee has committed suicide due to a loss of mental balance.

Manish (32) son of Parshuram Sangte, a resident of street number 6 on Mahakal Marg, was a sanitation worker in the UMC. His duty was in the Heera Mills Ki Chawl. On Thursday morning, he reached the chawl to clean it but jumped into a well 40 feet deep. Seeing Manish jumping into the well, people rushed to save him but by then he had drowned. Information about the death was given to the UMC which informed the relatives and called them to the spot.

The deceased’s younger brother Hemant Sangate said that Manish’s mental balance was not right. Because of this, he used to get upset. Police took out the body from the well and sent it to the District Hospital for post-mortem. Later, the body was handed over to the relatives. This is the second sanitation worker who has committed suicide by jumping into a well in the Heera Mills Ki Chawl in eight months.

