Uttar Pradesh Horror: Paramedical Student's Bloodied Body Found Near Saifai Medical College In Etawah; Triggers Protests

A paramedical student's body was found by the roadside in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, triggering uproar in the college. The deceased was identified as Priya Mishra, who was pursuing Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) programme in Saifai Medical College in Etawah.

Mishra's body was found in pool of blood by the side of the road near the Sonai river bridge, about 10 kilometres from the college. Police launched an investigation into the matter, with initial investigation suggesting foul play. The police suspect thta Mishra was either attacked with a sharp weapon on her neck or was shot at a close range.

Nearly 1,000 students of the Saifai Medical College gathered outside trauma centre to protest against Mishra's killing.

According to reports, authorities registered a case against two men, with the officials assuring they would be apprehended soon.

UP : सैफई मेडिकल कॉलेज में ANM फर्स्ट ईयर की 18 वर्षीय छात्रा की खून से लथपथ लाश सड़क पर पड़ी मिली। गर्दन पर गहरा घाव है। रेप की भी आशंका है। छात्र हंगामा कर रहे हैं। हत्यारोपियों को पकड़ने की मांग कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/yoU0zcdKdO — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 14, 2024

Meanwhile, the investigation into Mishra's death continues. A panel of medical experts have been conducting a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death. Additionally, authorities are scouring CCTV footage from the surrounding area to understand the circumstances leading to Priya's murder.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav held the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh responsible for deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He said the BJP government is "neither able to honour the women nor save their lives" and called for a thorough investigation.

सैफई यूनिवर्सिटी में संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में हुई छात्रा की मौत अत्यंत गंभीर विषय है।



ये है उप्र में भाजपा के समय अपराध के ख़िलाफ़ ज़ीरो टॉलरेंस की घोषित नीति के ज़ीरो हो जाने का एक और बेहद दुखद उदाहरण।



इस कथित हत्या की न्यायिक जाँच हो, जिससे बीएचयू और सैफई विवि जैसी घटनाओं… pic.twitter.com/GUDDpnBClw — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 14, 2024

Taking to X, Yadav said, "The death of a student under suspicious circumstances at Saifai University is a matter of grave concern. This is yet another distressing instance highlighting the failure of the declared zero-tolerance policy against crime, particularly during the tenure of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. A judicial inquiry into this alleged murder is imperative to unveil the truth about individuals involved in incidents similar to those at BHU and Saifai University. The government should not have the ability to shield them, even if it desires to do so.

The BJP government is "neither able to honour the women nor save their lives."