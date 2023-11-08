 Uttar Pradesh: 59-Year-Old Rickshaw Puller Gets Death Sentence For Rape & Murder Of Minor Girl
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: 59-Year-Old Rickshaw Puller Gets Death Sentence For Rape & Murder Of Minor Girl

Uttar Pradesh: 59-Year-Old Rickshaw Puller Gets Death Sentence For Rape & Murder Of Minor Girl

The manner of rape and murder committed by the convict does not make him entitled to any leniency, the court said.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
59-Year-Old Rickshaw Puller Gets Death Sentence For Rape & Murder Of Minor Girl |

Lucknow, November 8: A court here has sentenced a 59-year-old man to death for the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in 2016. Additional Sessions Judge Shyam Mohan Jaiswal said the manner in which the convict, Kedarnath Rathore, a rickshaw puller, raped and murdered the girl "brings the case into rarest of the rare category" and he should be hanged till death, according to District Government Counsel (DGC) Manoj Tripathi.

The convict is not entitled to any leniency

The court has sent the matter to the Allahabad High Court for confirmation of the death sentence, he added. The manner of rape and murder committed by the convict does not make him entitled to any leniency, the court said.

The convict stuffed cloth into the victim's mouth

The convict stuffed cloth into the victim's mouth when she was crying and she died of suffocation. There were injuries on the back of her head and face. The case was registered on March 17, 2016. And the girl's body was found the next day. During investigation, it was found that the victim was last seen with the accused who later confessed to the crime.

Read Also
Mumbai Hostel Rape-Murder: State Gives Nod To Install CCTVs At 27 Hostels To Heighten Security
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nitish Kumar Apologises Over His 'Ejaculate Outside' Remark In Bihar Assembly; Watch Video

Nitish Kumar Apologises Over His 'Ejaculate Outside' Remark In Bihar Assembly; Watch Video

Nitish Kumar 'Ejacualte Outside' Remark Video: NCW Demands Immediate Apology From Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar 'Ejacualte Outside' Remark Video: NCW Demands Immediate Apology From Bihar CM

Tamil Nadu To West Bengal, NIA Raids 10 States In Connection With Human Trafficking Cases

Tamil Nadu To West Bengal, NIA Raids 10 States In Connection With Human Trafficking Cases

UP Shocker: Woman Gets Life Sentence For Burning Alive ‘Ugly’ Husband In Bareilly

UP Shocker: Woman Gets Life Sentence For Burning Alive ‘Ugly’ Husband In Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh: 59-Year-Old Rickshaw Puller Gets Death Sentence For Rape & Murder Of Minor Girl

Uttar Pradesh: 59-Year-Old Rickshaw Puller Gets Death Sentence For Rape & Murder Of Minor Girl