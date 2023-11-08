Uttar Pradesh: 59-Year-Old Rickshaw Puller Gets Death Sentence For Rape & Murder Of Minor Girl

59-Year-Old Rickshaw Puller Gets Death Sentence For Rape & Murder Of Minor Girl |

Lucknow, November 8: A court here has sentenced a 59-year-old man to death for the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in 2016. Additional Sessions Judge Shyam Mohan Jaiswal said the manner in which the convict, Kedarnath Rathore, a rickshaw puller, raped and murdered the girl "brings the case into rarest of the rare category" and he should be hanged till death, according to District Government Counsel (DGC) Manoj Tripathi.

The convict is not entitled to any leniency

The court has sent the matter to the Allahabad High Court for confirmation of the death sentence, he added. The manner of rape and murder committed by the convict does not make him entitled to any leniency, the court said.

The convict stuffed cloth into the victim's mouth

The convict stuffed cloth into the victim's mouth when she was crying and she died of suffocation. There were injuries on the back of her head and face. The case was registered on March 17, 2016. And the girl's body was found the next day. During investigation, it was found that the victim was last seen with the accused who later confessed to the crime.

