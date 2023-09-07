Uttar Pradesh Govt to Introduce Cruise Services in Mathura & Ayodhya, Following Varanasi's Lead | File Photo

Lucknow: Following the footsteps of Varanasi, the Uttar Pradesh Government plans to introduce cruise services in the religious cities of Mathura and Ayodhya. A cruise named 'Jatayu' has already arrived in Ayodhya from Dubai, while tenders have been invited for similar services in Mathura. The state government has already approved cruise services in Prayagraj.

In Ayodhya, the cruise will operate on an 18-kilometer waterway along the Saryu River, from Guptar Ghat to the main city. The district administration has established a station at Naya Ghat on the Saryu River bank for this cruise service. During this 18 km journey on the cruise, tourists will have the opportunity to see temples, forts, and significant places related to the Ramayana era. In Mathura, the cruise service will cover a distance of 22 km, operating from Gokul to Vrindavan.

Jatayu and Pushpak Cruises

Officials from the Ayodhya district administration have informed that two cruises named 'Jatayu' and 'Pushpak' will be operating on the Saryu River for tourists. The first cruise, 'Jatayu,' is ready for operation and will set sail from this Friday, right after the Janmashtami festival concludes. They mentioned that during the world-famous lighting festival 'Deepotsava' in Ayodhya, tourists can expect more such services as additional cruises will start operating by then.

Ram Katha will be Recited During the Tours

Officials from the tourism department have informed that the 18 km journey from Guptar Ghat to Ayodhya will take two hours, and the fare has been fixed at ₹300 per passenger. A total of 100 passengers can ride on the cruise during each trip. Ram Katha will be recited for the passengers during the two-hour journey. The Jatayu cruise, equipped with two engines, has been prepared in Dubai and designed to ensure smooth operation even in low water levels in the Saryu River.

Similarly, in Mathura, the Central Waterways Transport Ministry has granted permission for the operation of a cruise service. Two cruises will soon begin operating on the Yamuna River in Mathura. The cruise in Mathura will cover a 22 km distance from Gokul to Vrindavan. The state government has issued a ₹40 crore tender for the cruise service in Mathura. There are 11 terminals along the Yamuna River for the cruise service, and the Brij Kshetra Teerth Vikas Parishad has been entrusted with its operation.